Latest
WASHINGTON - MARCH 14: Television host Rachel Maddow arrives for a lunch hosted in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron at the State Department on March 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. Cameron is on an official visit to Washington, where President Obama will host him at a State Dinner tonight. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rachel Maddow
30 mins ago
Trump’s New Favorite News Network Sues Maddow, MSNBC For Defamation
2 hours ago
Think Tank Reverses New Plan For ThinkProgress After Backlash From Union
2 hours ago
Pompeo, Mnuchin Admit There Were ‘Definitely’ Areas Of Disagreement With Bolton

Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks on a morning television show from the grounds of the White House, on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By and
|
September 10, 2019 12:07 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

This post has been updated.

President Trump has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, the President announced on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

A few minutes later, Bolton stated that he had offered to resign the night before.

He reportedly emphasized to Washington Post reporter Robert Costa that he had resigned by his own volition, not at Trump’s request.

Before Trump’s announcement, Bolton was scheduled to hold a press briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Tuesday afternoon.

The cracks in Trump’s relationship with his now-former national security adviser began to show several months ago, when the President grew irritated with Bolton’s hawkish proposals regarding Iran. Additionally, Trump pointedly chose to bring Fox News host Tucker Carlson to his historic June trip to North Korea instead of Bolton.

A pro-war hardliner who frequently argued against the Iran nuclear deal, Bolton previously served as ambassador to the United Nations under the George W. Bush administration. He also made a handsome salary of $569,423 as a Fox News contributor before Trump tapped him as national security adviser in April 2018 after H.R McMaster resigned from the position.

Ironically, NBC News reported on Tuesday that Trump had begun calling McMaster last fall for advice even after sacking the retired Army lieutenant.

Author Headshot
David Taintor is a New York-based senior editor who oversees breaking news coverage. He previously worked at NBC News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: