Will Nadler Subpoena Mueller To Testify? ‘Um….’ He Says

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) wouldn’t say Wednesday whether he will compel special counsel Robert Mueller to testify about his work.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday after Mueller spoke publicly about his probe for the first time, Nadler was asked if he would issue a subpoena for Mueller’s testimony. Mueller said earlier in the day that “the report is my testimony” and that it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to say more about his findings.

“Mr. Mueller, um, told us a lot of what we need to hear today,” Nadler said, without going further.

Asked about impeaching President Trump for obstructing justice in the probe, Nadler said, “all options are on the table.”

Will Nadler subpoena Mueller for his testimony? "Um…" pic.twitter.com/Ck11URiCem — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 29, 2019

Earlier, the chairman said Mueller had left it to Congress to hold Trump accountable.

“Unfortunately, special counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President because Department of Justice policy prevents a sitting president from being prosecuted,” Nadler said, noting that he thought the DOJ policy in question was “wrong.”

“Therefore, as Mueller again highlighted this morning,” he said, “it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies, and other wrongdoing of President Trump. We will do so.”