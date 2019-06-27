Latest
Brave Patriot Jacob Wohl Promises To Immediately Enlist If We Go To War With Iran

Tierney Sneed
By
June 27, 2019 1:16 pm

Right-wing troll Jacob Wohl is pledging to enlist “within 10 days” if the U.S. goes to war with Iran.

According to the Daily Beast, Wohl said that he’d “probably” join the Army.

Wohl has a rich history of upstanding citizenry, planning press conferences to fabricate sexual assault allegations against both special counsel Robert Mueller and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He has also floated a birther theory about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and made up death threats against himself.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been escalating lately amid new sanctions imposed by the U.S., blown-up oil tankers and Iran’s announcement that it would exceed the nuclear stockpile limit.

