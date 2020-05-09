Report: Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Tests Positive For COVID-19

A personal assistant to Ivanka Trump, who is President Donald Trump’s daughter and a top White House adviser, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN, the assistant had been tested out of caution and was found to have the virus, though she did not exhibit any symptoms.

An unnamed source told CNN that she has not been near Trump in recent weeks. Trump and Jared Kushner, her husband and a fellow White House senior adviser, took tests for COVID-19 on Friday, which both came up negative.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

The report marks the third time this week in which a White House aide has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The President’s personal valet was found to have COVID-19, and so was Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller.

Both Donald Trump and Pence have tested negative, according to White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday that “the White House is continuing to operate safely” and has begun following guidelines put forth by health officials.