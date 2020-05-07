Trump’s Personal Valet Tests Positive For COVID-19

The White House confirmed on Thursday that a White House staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesperson, told CNN. The staffer is reportedly one of President Trump’s valets.

Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took tests for the virus after learning of the situation. They tested negative and “remain in good health,” according to Gidley.

As CNN noted, Trump is a notorious germaphobe, who often becomes irritated when someone coughs or sneezes near him. He was reportedly upset when he found out about the case.

However, Trump has spurned federal guidelines on individually preventing the spread of COVID-19, particularly as they relate to masks.

The President refuses to wear a face mask, insisting that he doesn’t need one. According to the Associated Press, Trump fears that the image of him in a mask would “send the wrong message” politically and hurt his chances of reelection.