WH Confirms Pence Aide Tested Positive For COVID-19, Claims Admin Is Working ‘Safely’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday confirmed reports that one of Vice President Mike Pence’s staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

“There is a member of the vice president’s team who is positive for coronavirus,” McEnany said during a White House press briefing.

The press secretary told reporters that the White House has started following the same guidelines health officials have recommended for essential businesses that remain open during the outbreak.

“We are now putting [the guidelines] in place here in the White House,” she said. “So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.”

News of Pence’s aide emerged a day after it was confirmed that one of President Donald Trump’s valets had tested positive for the virus.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley stated that Trump and Pence had undergone an examination after finding out about the valet, and that they tested negative.

