Latest
2 mins ago
Trump Pick To Replace Berman Won’t Vow To Recuse From POTUS-Linked Probes
15 mins ago
The Indian Health Service Wants To Return 1 Million KN95 Masks It Bought From A Former White House Official
New Orleans, LA - April 30, 2020 - Charbroiled oysters are prepared in the parking lot of St. Dominic Church by staff from Drago's Seafood Restaurant.Many local restaurants have resorted to curbside service and orders to-go during the stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (William Widmer for The Washington Post)
1 hour ago
Oyster, Air Fryer And Bicycle Companies Say Their Goods Are Essential To Fighting Coronavirus So They Can Get Tariff Relief

Initial Attempt By Trump’s Brother To Block Niece’s Book Is Rejected In Court

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during an Election Night invitation-only party at the New York Hilton Midtown November 8, 2016 in New York City. Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, have been locked in a tight race for the White House.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 ... NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 25, 2020 3:27 p.m.

A surrogate’s court in New York on Thursday dismissed a request by President Trump’s brother Robert Trump that sought to block the publication of a book by their niece Mary.

Already, Robert Trump’s lawyer has said that he will file another lawsuit with the New York State Supreme Court, given the surrogate court’s reasoning for rejecting the initial attempt at preventing the book’s publication.

The surrogate court judge said that the requests to enjoin publication of the book contained “several improprieties” and his court was a “presumptively improper” forum for the relief being sought.

Robert Trump has alleged that Mary Trump violated an NDA that she signed as part of the settling Fred Trump Sr.’s estate. Her publisher Simon & Schuster was also targeted in the litigation.

The book is said to be very critical of the President. Citing the NDA, President Trump has said that his niece is “not allowed to write a book” and behind the scenes was reportedly involved in discussions about taking legal action against it.

Robert Trump, who is the brother of Mary’s late father Fred Trump Jr., is being represented by Charles Harder, an aggressive media lawyer who has represented President Trump personally in other lawsuits. He is perhaps most famous for his involvement in the Hulk Hogan lawsuit — supported secretly by Peter Thiel — that the led to the demise of Gawker.

Harder told TPM via email that, as part of the 2001 settlement, the family had “agreed to jurisdiction of future disputes in the Surrogate’s Court of Queens County, New York.”

“This matter therefore was filed in that court. Today, the Surrogate’s Court ruled that it does not have jurisdiction over the dispute,” Harder said. ” Therefore, Robert Trump will proceed with filing a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court.”

Theodore Boutrous, the First Amendment lawyer who is defending Mary Trump, sent TPM a statement that said they hoped “this decision will end the matter.”

“The court has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family’s baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance and concern,” Boutrous said. “Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech.”

Read the surrogate court order below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30