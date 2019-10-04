Latest
on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
White House Will Refuse To Cooperate With Impeachment Probe
Rick Perry Eyes Exit Just As He Gets Roped Into Ukraine Scandal
This Is Normal! Trump Claims Foreign Political Pressure Campaigns Happen ‘All The Time’

Ingraham Issues Correction After Whistleblower Lawyer Calls Her Out

OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES - 2019/02/28: Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mark Zaid, a lawyer for the whistleblower at the center of unfurling Ukraine scandal, wasn’t going to let Fox News host Laura Ingraham have the last word.

In a Thursday night Twitter thread, Zaid specifically took issue with Ingraham’s claim during her show Wednesday night that he had previously represented Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton.

“To use coined phrase: FAKE NEWS!” Zaid tweeted. “To be clear, at no time have I ever represented Senator Schumer or Secretary Clinton. Ever. Never.”

Zaid tweeted that Ingraham had confused him with his colleague, Andrew Bakaj, who interned for Schumer and Clinton nearly 20 years ago in college. Zaid added that partisans such as Ingraham are “trying to smear the legal team as some liberal opposition” despite how he’s “never been anything other than a registered Independent and proud of it.”

Trump has recently come under fire from the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, top House Democrats and even Fox News personalities for his attempts to discredit the whistleblower who raised concerns about Trump’s July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky involving efforts to drum up bogus allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden.

Read Zaid’s tweet thread below:

A few hours after Zaid’s fiery Thursday night Twitter thread, Ingraham issued a correction where she confirmed that she misidentified Zaid for Bakaj.

Watch Ingraham issue her correction below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
