Fox Analyst Napolitano Keeps On Hammering President Trump

Fox analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano has cemented his role as a critic of President Trump.

In a Fox News op-ed Thursday, Napolitano railed against Trump for his infamous July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, writing that the scandal is “much more grave” than Robert Mueller’s findings in the Russia probe.

“The criminal behavior to which Trump has admitted is much more grave than anything alleged or unearthed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and much of what Mueller revealed was impeachable,” Napolitano said.

Napolitano argued that the White House’s release of its version of Trump’s July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky means that the President “admitted to its accuracy.” On the call, Trump asked Zelensky to do the U.S. a favor when the Ukrainian leader inquired about military aid. Trump used the conversation to lean on Zelensky to drum up bogus allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden.

Napolitano added that Trump’s withholding of military aid to the Ukraine and his ongoing effort to accuse the whistleblower of treason contributes to his “criminal behavior.”

Napolitano also took issue with Trump’s allusions to violence that are “palpably dangerous” such as how he suggested that his impeachment would “produce a second American Civil War.”

“[Trump’s allusions to violence] will give cover to crazies who crave violence, as other intemperate words of his have done,” Napolitano said, citing how the President’s words have already produced offers of “bounties” in return for outing and finding the whistleblower.

This is far from the first time Napolitano has called out Trump and his administration. Earlier this year, Napolitano bashed Trump’s attempted obstruction outlined in the Mueller report — which likely prompted Trump to retweet an apparently random Twitter account that attacked Napolitano for “continuous incorrect statements” — and let loose on Attorney General Bill Barr for his handling of the Russia probe.

Trump has also grown increasingly hostile toward Fox News recently, saying that he “[doesn’t] know what’s happening with the network.”

Read Napolitano’s Fox News op-ed here.