Schiff On Trump Whistleblower Demand: ‘A Blatant Effort To Intimidate Witnesses’

October 2, 2019 12:09 pm
Top House Democrats on Wednesday slammed President Trump’s remarks aimed at a whistleblower who came forward about Trump’s Ukraine-related conduct. The Democratic leaders called Trump’s comments “dangerous,” witness intimidation, and an “incitement of violence.”

Trump has equated the whistleblower’s sources to spies, suggested that those sources committed treason punishable by death, and demanded the he get to interview the whistleblower.

This is a blatant effort to intimidate witnesses,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said a press conference on Wednesday, adding that those comments were an “incitement of violence.”

Schiff’s committee is leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump and his efforts to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on his political rivals.

Let’s not make any mistake here: The president wants to make this all about the whistleblower,” Schiff said, warning that the President was trying to discourage others from coming forward with information by suggesting that would be traitorous.

He and Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised to protect the whistleblower and his or her desire to remain anonymous. They also noted that some Republicans have come out in favor of protecting whistleblowers.

The President probably doesn’t realize how dangerous these statements are,” Pelosi said.

Tierney Sneed
