UNITED STATES - MARCH 14: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building discuss preparations for the 2020 Census and citizenship questions on Thursday March 14, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
7 mins ago
Feds Producing Data For States To Do Anti-Immigrant Redistricting Overhaul
35 mins ago
GOP Rep. Insists Trump Was Probably Just Talking About Congresswomen's Districts
55 mins ago
DOJ Must Take Position In Trump Bid To Shut Down House Probe, Court Says
news White Nationalism

AOC Says Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweets Are ‘Hallmark Language Of White Supremacists’

NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
July 15, 2019 11:40 am

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday slammed President Donald Trump’s racist comments telling her and fellow progressive Democrats to “go back” to where they came from.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Trump’s rant telling her and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” was “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

“It’s unfortunate that he feels the way he feels about people of color in this country. It’s unfortunate the way he feels about immigrants, naturalized citizens or not in this country,” Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC later in the morning. “But I think what I would tell him is that it’s time to move on from him and it’s time to move on from his conception of an America that we have tried to move past for a long time.”

The Democratic lawmaker went on to say that Trump “relies on racism, division and anti-immigrant sentiment to consolidate power” because “he does not have a positive vision for the future of America.”

“He doesn’t believe in prosperous future for our country,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “He believes that everything is a threat.

“Is there a strategy behind the racism to demonize you, to raise your profile?” the MSNBC reporter asked.

“I think there’s a strategy to divide the country because the more this country is divided, the more he benefits from it,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Watch her speak below:

