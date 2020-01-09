Ilhan Omar Shuts Down GOPer Who Attacked Her PTSD Comment: ‘I Survived War As A Child’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit back at Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on Wednesday night after he attacked her for saying the volatile situation with Iran triggered her PTSD.

“Hi Jim, I survived war as a child and deal with post-traumatic stress disorder — much like many who have served or lived through war,” she tweeted. “It’s shameful that you as a member of Congress would erase the PTSD of survivors.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Banks had tweeted a video of Omar saying “every time I hear of conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD” as she was speaking out against President Donald Trump’s attacks against Iran.

“This is a disgrace and offensive to our nation’s veterans who really do have PTSD after putting their life on the line to keep America safe,” Banks wrote in the tweet.

Omar, the first refugee to serve in Congress, fled Somalia with her family when she was 8 years old as civil war tore through the country.

“War doesn’t have a reset button, I learned this lesson at the age of Eight,” she tweeted on Tuesday as U.S. tensions with Iran reached an all-time high. “Lives will be lost, many innocent lives will be lost and the future of generations will be impacted. Let’s call for peace.”