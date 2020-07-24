Latest
Trump Claims He ‘Often’ Regrets Things He Retweets
House Dems Accuse Trump Admin Of Downplaying Election Interference
Can Social Media Giants Win Their Fight Against The QAnon Hydra?

ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

By TPM Staff
|
July 24, 2020 5:27 p.m.

Trump’s Goon Squads’ Magical Misery Tour

AOC Hammers GOP Colleague After Sexist Remark

  • An offensive comment really came back to haunt Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) this week. It all started when a reporter for The Hill overheard the Florida congressman get into a disagreement with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the steps of the Capitol. After the lawmakers parted ways, Yoho allegedly called Ocasio-Cortez a “f*cking b*tch.”
  • Ocasio-Cortez shot back at Yoho, tweeting “Hey, b*tches get things done.”
  • On Wednesday, Yoho took to the House floor to offer a half-hearted apology for any “misunderstanding.” He denied uttering the vulgar phrase.
  • The next day, Ocasio-Cortez laid into Yoho during a floor speech of her own. “To see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology and to accept silence as a form of acceptance, I could not allow that to stand,” she said.

Trump Premieres Season 2 Of The Coronavirus Briefings

  • The nationwide surge of coronavirus cases, along with the mounting death toll, finally forced Trump back into the White House briefing room. This week, he resumed his coronavirus briefings after a months-long absence.
  • The very first briefing went wildly off the rails when he offered well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the indicted alleged enabler of Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Trump has also used the briefings to once again display his rosy thinking that the coronavirus pandemic will “disappear.” The President also painted himself as Mr. Mask, after shunning the simple but effective face coverings for months.

