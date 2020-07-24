ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

Trump’s Goon Squads’ Magical Misery Tour
- President Trump announced this week he’s taking his show of federal force on the road, a transparent effort to trumpet “law and order” as he stares down potential political defeat in November. Trump announced a “surge” of federal law enforcement in Chicago and Albuquerque, slipping in a few digs against Democrats for good measure.
- The epicenter of the federal government’s aggressive use of force has been in Portland, Oregon, where protests have kept up in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
- On Wednesday night, the mayor of Portland was tear-gassed by federal officers amid protests in the city. Trump seemed pleased with the scene, gloating during a Fox News interview Thursday night. “He made a fool out of himself,” Trump said of the mayor.
- A federal judge dealt a blow to the efforts in Portland, however, ruling on Thursday that federal agents could not detain protesters or journalists for the time being.
AOC Hammers GOP Colleague After Sexist Remark
- An offensive comment really came back to haunt Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) this week. It all started when a reporter for The Hill overheard the Florida congressman get into a disagreement with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the steps of the Capitol. After the lawmakers parted ways, Yoho allegedly called Ocasio-Cortez a “f*cking b*tch.”
- Ocasio-Cortez shot back at Yoho, tweeting “Hey, b*tches get things done.”
- On Wednesday, Yoho took to the House floor to offer a half-hearted apology for any “misunderstanding.” He denied uttering the vulgar phrase.
- The next day, Ocasio-Cortez laid into Yoho during a floor speech of her own. “To see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology and to accept silence as a form of acceptance, I could not allow that to stand,” she said.
Trump Premieres Season 2 Of The Coronavirus Briefings
- The nationwide surge of coronavirus cases, along with the mounting death toll, finally forced Trump back into the White House briefing room. This week, he resumed his coronavirus briefings after a months-long absence.
- The very first briefing went wildly off the rails when he offered well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the indicted alleged enabler of Jeffrey Epstein.
- Trump has also used the briefings to once again display his rosy thinking that the coronavirus pandemic will “disappear.” The President also painted himself as Mr. Mask, after shunning the simple but effective face coverings for months.
Is this feature useful? Let us know.
Support The TPM Journalism Fund
- Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
- Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
- Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism