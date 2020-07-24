Trump Gloats After Portland Mayor Gets Jeered, Tear-Gassed: ‘That Was The End Of Him’

President Donald Trump on Thursday night relished how Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler had gotten roughed up at an anti-police brutality protest in his city the day before.

As Trump was bragging that “we’ve been very, very strong” during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the President swiped at Wheeler for joining the protesters gathered outside a federal courthouse on Wednesday, where the mayor was tear-gassed by unidentified officers from the Department of Homeland Security before a jeering crowd of protesters threw water bottles at him.

“He made a fool out of himself,” Trump told Hannity. “He wanted to be among the people so he went into the crowd and they knocked the hell out of him. That was the end of him. So it was pretty pathetic.”

Shortly after the feds tear-gassed him, Wheeler slammed the “flat out urban warfare” led by the Trump administration.

In wake of the incident, several protesters who were dissatisfied with Wheeler’s response to police brutality followed the mayor as he left the scene and shouted at him while throwing water bottles.

“A lot of these people hate my guts,” Wheeler told the New York Times, adding that he stood with the protesters in their resistance against the feds regardless.

Listen to Trump below: