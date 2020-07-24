Latest
Activists stand at South Columbus Drive and East Roosevelt Road near the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago on July 20, 2020. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Chicago Mayor Orders Late-Night Removal of Two Christopher Columbus Statues
The Legal War Against Trump's Anti-Immigrant Census Power Grab Ramps Up
PORTLAND, OR - JULY 24: Federal officers deploy tear gas and less-lethal munitions while dispersing a crowd of about a thousand protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, July 24, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Protesters continued to clash with federal officers Friday morning as President Trump announced plans to deploy similar federal forces to other U.S. cities. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Judge Restrains Feds From Targeting Portland Journos, Legal Observers

Trump Gloats After Portland Mayor Gets Jeered, Tear-Gassed: ‘That Was The End Of Him’

during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
President Donald Trump points during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the House of Representatives January 30, 2018. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
July 24, 2020 11:19 a.m.

President Donald Trump on Thursday night relished how Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler had gotten roughed up at an anti-police brutality protest in his city the day before.

As Trump was bragging that “we’ve been very, very strong” during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the President swiped at Wheeler for joining the protesters gathered outside a federal courthouse on Wednesday, where the mayor was tear-gassed by unidentified officers from the Department of Homeland Security before a jeering crowd of protesters threw water bottles at him.

“He made a fool out of himself,” Trump told Hannity. “He wanted to be among the people so he went into the crowd and they knocked the hell out of him. That was the end of him. So it was pretty pathetic.”

Shortly after the feds tear-gassed him, Wheeler slammed the “flat out urban warfare” led by the Trump administration.

In wake of the incident, several protesters who were dissatisfied with Wheeler’s response to police brutality followed the mayor as he left the scene and shouted at him while throwing water bottles.

“A lot of these people hate my guts,” Wheeler told the New York Times, adding that he stood with the protesters in their resistance against the feds regardless.

Listen to Trump below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
