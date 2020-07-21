Season 2 Premiere: Trump’s Reality TV Coronavirus Briefings Are Back

We can’t make this up.

The return of President Trump’ reality TV-style press conferences included offering well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of being an accomplice to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump during his first press conference since April that was billed as an update from the administration on the coronavirus pandemic.

The President added that he met Maxwell “numerous times over the years” especially when they both lived in Palm Beach.

Last week, a federal judge denied bail to Maxwell after she pleaded not guilty to sex crime and perjury charges. Prosecutors allege Maxwell helped Epstein in the mid-1990s recruit young girls in an operation that forced them into engaging in sexual acts. Maxwell’s trial is scheduled to begin in July 2021.

Trump’s kind words for Maxwell came amid a press conference where he once again insisted that the coronavirus will “disappear” someday and expressed his newfound advocacy for mask-wearing after months of shunning the simple but effective face coverings.

Here’s how Trump’s first press conference since April played out: