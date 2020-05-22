ICYMI: Weekend Reads From TPM

Michael Flynn Drama Shows No Sign Of Letting Up
- Flynn asked an appeals court to step in and take the case away from a district judge who has bucked the DOJ’s request for the case to be dropped.
- The appeals court then weighed in, asking U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to respond to Flynn’s request that he drop the case.
- House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) joined a growing chorus of calls to release the transcripts of Flynn’s conversation with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.
- For Prime members: Yet Again, GOP’s Unmasking Crusade Blows Up In Its Face
Trump Picks (Another) Fight With Michigan
- It began early Wednesday when Trump raged on Twitter over Michigan’s plan to send absentee ballot applications to registered voters amid the coronavirus pandemic. The President threatened to withhold funding from the key swing state over the move.
- Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she was “dumbfounded” by Trump’s reaction, because both Democratic and Republican secretaries of state have moved to expand mail-in voting.
- Then a new controversy started to brew around Trump’s refusal to wear a mask during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan. State Attorney General Dana Nessel called Trump a “petulant child” for his refusal to wear a mask in front of reporters at the plant.
- Like clockwork, Trump lashed out against Nessel on Twitter.
Trump’s Miracle Drug
- Trump on Monday claimed he is taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug, to ward off COVID-19 infection. The FDA has warned against taking the drug outside of a hospital or clinical setting.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cautioned the President against taking the drug, sneaking in a dig about Trump being “morbidly obese.”
- Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wondered whether the President is even taking hydroxychloroquine.
- Trump lashed out at Fox News after its host Neil Cavuto reacted with alarm to Trump’s drug admission.
