53 mins ago
An Early Glimpse Of The Legal Battle Over DOJ Suddenly Going Soft On Mike Flynn
2 hours ago
FBI Director Orders Internal Review Of Michael Flynn Investigation
5 hours ago
Grassley Says White House Has Promised Him Answer On IG Firings

ICYMI: Weekend Reads From TPM

By TPM Staff
|
May 22, 2020 5:27 p.m.

Michael Flynn Drama Shows No Sign Of Letting Up

Trump Picks (Another) Fight With Michigan

  • It began early Wednesday when Trump raged on Twitter over Michigan’s plan to send absentee ballot applications to registered voters amid the coronavirus pandemic. The President threatened to withhold funding from the key swing state over the move.
  • Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she was “dumbfounded” by Trump’s reaction, because both Democratic and Republican secretaries of state have moved to expand mail-in voting.
  • Then a new controversy started to brew around Trump’s refusal to wear a mask during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan. State Attorney General Dana Nessel called Trump a “petulant child” for his refusal to wear a mask in front of reporters at the plant.
  • Like clockwork, Trump lashed out against Nessel on Twitter.

Trump’s Miracle Drug

