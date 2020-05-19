Betrayed Trump Throws A Fit After Fox Host Criticizes POTUS’ Unproven COVID-19 Cure

President Donald Trump has apparently had it up to here with Fox News’ occasional break from its steadfast loyalty to his agenda.

“.@FoxNews is no longer the same,” Trump tweeted on Monday night. “We miss the great Roger Ailes.”

He accused the network of having “more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before.”

“Looking for a new outlet!” Trump declared.

The President was reacting to Fox News host Neil Cavuto’s alarmed response to Trump claiming on Monday that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off COVID-19, an antimalarial drug the President has repeatedly touted as treatment for the virus despite a clear lack of scientific evidence proving it to be so.

Cavuto emphatically warned viewers against following Trump’s example several hours later.

“I cannot stress this enough: This. Will. Kill. You,” the Fox News host said. “Whatever benefits the President says this has … this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home or assuming what the President says is okay.”

Cavuto’s perceived apostasy evidently infuriated Trump, who has clung to the conservative news outlet as a reliable source of loyalty and support throughout his presidency.

However, Trump’s sense of betrayal seemed to have abated somewhat by Tuesday morning.

“.@foxandfriends trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings!” he tweeted, referring to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.