Latest
In this image taken on Sunday, May 10 2020, sunbathers sit on an empty stretch of ‘Landa’ beach at the Cyprus seaside resort of Ayia Napa, a favorite among tourists from Europe and beyond. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
33 mins ago
European Tourist Destinations Mull How To Attract Travelers Again
46 mins ago
WHO Takes Cautious Approach In Responding To Trump’s Threat
A cyclist rides his bike along Waterloo Bridge, in London, Monday, May 18, 2020. Large areas of London are to be closed to cars and vans to allow people to walk and cycle safely as the coronavirus lockdown is eased, including Waterloo Bridge and London Bridge. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
50 mins ago
UK Jobless Claims Jump By 70% As Coronavirus Batters Economy

Betrayed Trump Throws A Fit After Fox Host Criticizes POTUS’ Unproven COVID-19 Cure

President Donald Trump, arms crossed, speaks to reporters in August 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
May 19, 2020 10:07 a.m.

President Donald Trump has apparently had it up to here with Fox News’ occasional break from its steadfast loyalty to his agenda.

“.@FoxNews is no longer the same,” Trump tweeted on Monday night. “We miss the great Roger Ailes.”

He accused the network of having “more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before.”

“Looking for a new outlet!” Trump declared.

The President was reacting to Fox News host Neil Cavuto’s alarmed response to Trump claiming on Monday that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off COVID-19, an antimalarial drug the President has repeatedly touted as treatment for the virus despite a clear lack of scientific evidence proving it to be so.

Cavuto emphatically warned viewers against following Trump’s example several hours later.

“I cannot stress this enough: This. Will. Kill. You,” the Fox News host said. “Whatever benefits the President says this has … this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home or assuming what the President says is okay.”

Cavuto’s perceived apostasy evidently infuriated Trump, who has clung to the conservative news outlet as a reliable source of loyalty and support throughout his presidency.

However, Trump’s sense of betrayal seemed to have abated somewhat by Tuesday morning.

“.@foxandfriends trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings!” he tweeted, referring to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30