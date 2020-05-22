Latest
Trump Accuses Michigan AG Of ‘Stupidity’ For Criticizing His Refusal To Wear Mask During Plant Tour

May 22, 2020

President Donald Trump attacked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a series of furious tweets late Thursday after she criticized him for not wearing a mask during his tour at a Ford plant in her state earlier that day.

“Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor–they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have–until I came along and brought business back to Michigan,” Trump tweeted. “JOBS!”

Trump also accused her of “viciously threatening” Ford Motor Company over “the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask,” presumably referring to Nessel declaring that he won’t be welcomed back to Michigan after he ignored Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Ford’s mask requirement amid COVID-19.

“Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!” the President tweeted.

Trump was seen wearing a mask at one point during the tour but refused to keep it on the entire time because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Nessel slammed Trump in a CNN interview after his visit, calling him a “petulant child who refuses to follow the rules.”

“He’s conveying the worst possible message to people who cannot afford to be on the receiving end of terrible misinformation,” she said. “And it’s very, very concerning.”

