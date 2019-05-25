news Russia Probe

‘I Believe This Is An Illegitimate President’: Former GOP Rep Calls For Impeachment

Screenshot/CNN
By
May 25, 2019 12:25 pm

Former Rep. Tom Coleman (R-MO) said in an op-ed and a CNN interview Friday that President Donald Trump should be impeached based on evidence presented in special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted final report.

Citing the Trump campaign’s willingness to accept help from Russia, Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice and his repeated lying to the American people, Coleman — who opposed Trump throughout the 2016 election — wrote in a Kansas City Star editorial: “Failure to pursue impeachment is to condone wrongdoing.”

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett Friday, Coleman said “I am so concerned about the risk to our democracy that I am speaking up, and I would hope that the people in the Congress, who took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution, would get that Constitution out again and read it.”

