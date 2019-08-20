Greenland Leader Doesn’t Find The Idea Of A Trump Takeover Funny

Greenland’s leader doubled down on rejecting the idea of President Donald Trump purchasing the semi-autonomous Danish territory Tuesday.

Greenland Premiere Kim Kielsen told The Associated Press that Trump’s idea “is not something to joke about” during a meeting in Iceland of the Nordic government leaders Tuesday, echoing the Danish prime minister’s “absurd discussion” remarks the day before.

Kielsen made his latest remarks hours after the President tweeted an image of a gold Trump hotel edited plopped onto a Greenland village Monday night.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is eyeing Greenland as a potential new addition to the U.S.

Danish officials, however, were less sold on the idea.

The AP notes that Trump, who is scheduled to visit Denmark next month, added that buying Greenland isn’t a priority of his administration.