NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Anthony Scaramucci poses at "The 1st Annual Trump Family Special" Off-Broadway Press Conference at The Princeton Club of New York on August 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Anthony Scaramucci
Greenland Leader Doesn’t Find The Idea Of A Trump Takeover Funny

CHRISTIAN KLINDT SOELBECK/AFP
By
August 20, 2019 10:33 am
Greenland’s leader doubled down on rejecting the idea of President Donald Trump purchasing the semi-autonomous Danish territory Tuesday.

Greenland Premiere Kim Kielsen told The Associated Press that Trump’s idea “is not something to joke about” during a meeting in Iceland of the Nordic government leaders Tuesday, echoing the Danish prime minister’s “absurd discussion” remarks the day before.

Kielsen made his latest remarks hours after the President tweeted an image of a gold Trump hotel edited plopped onto a Greenland village Monday night.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is eyeing Greenland as a potential new addition to the U.S.

Danish officials, however, were less sold on the idea.

The AP notes that Trump, who is scheduled to visit Denmark next month, added that buying Greenland isn’t a priority of his administration.

