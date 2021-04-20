Latest
27 mins ago ago
Trump-Appointed Prosecutor Who Blabbed About Jan 6 Cases Goes Into Private Practice
2 hours ago ago
Trump Is ‘Beyond Seriously’ Considering 2024 Presidential Bid
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 20: Vice President Joe Biden, right, and former Vice President Walter Mondale attend a discussion as part of a tribute to Mondale at George Washington University's Jack Morton Auditorium, October 20 2015. The event was part of day long series of talks about policy and the vice presidency hosted by GW and the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
Biden Pays Tribute To Walter Mondale After Former VP’s Death: ‘A Dear Friend And Mentor’

Grassley Calls MLB Decision To Move All-Star Game From Atlanta ‘Economic Terrorism’

UNITED STATES - JULY 2: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee markup of the “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act of 2020,” and judicial nominations in Russell Building on Thursday, July 2, 2020.(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 2: Sen. Chuck Grassley (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
April 20, 2021 11:13 a.m.

Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) set the tone for his party’s reaction to Democratic accusations of voter suppression Tuesday, railing against MLB’s decision to move the All Star Game out of Atlanta as “economic terrorism.”

MLB announced that it’d be moving the game earlier this month following Governor Brian Kemp’s (R) signing of a restrictive voting bill. Republicans have been furious ever since. Grassley also seemed to make a gaffe, claiming that the MLB’s decision cost Georgia “100 million jobs.”

Grassley also mentioned a state senator losing his job at a law firm because he backed restrictive voter legislation, a seeming reference to state Sen. John Albers (R) who has said he’s a victim of “cancel culture.”

“When partisans and companies collude to ruin the livelihoods of their opponents, there’s a term for that: it’s economic terrorism,” Grassley intoned.

Grassley followed Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL), who, aided by a video montage of civil rights leaders, likened the new wave of restrictive voting laws from GOP-led state legislatures to the Jim Crow era.

Grassley harrumphed at Durbin’s argument, calling it an insult to minorities who suffered during Jim Crow at the hands of “southern Democrats.”

He also brought up the contested election in Iowa’s second district, a favorite GOP talking point to accuse Democrats of trying to steal an election. The Democrat in the case, Rita Hart, dropped her challenge amid the Republican pressure campaign.

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, called “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote,” comes as pressure intensifies on Democrats in the chamber to pass HR1, a collection of democracy reforms that includes measures to expand ballot access. Democrats have become increasingly fixated on passing the legislation, while state Republicans push a slew of restrictive laws as blowback to the high-turnout 2020 election and former President Trump’s lies about it. Currently, the filibuster ensures that the Senate won’t pass the bill.

Republicans have dismissed the Democratic anger as hysteria, with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) Tuesday calling the entire hearing “performance art.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: