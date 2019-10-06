Whistleblower Lawyer Now Representing Second Whistleblower With ‘First-Hand’ Info

Mark Zaid, the national security lawyer who is currently representing the whistleblower behind a bombshell complaint about President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine, said on Sunday morning that he is now representing a second whistleblower.

ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos first reported on the new development and said that the second whistleblower, a member of the intelligence community, has “first-hand” information on Trump’s Ukraine scandal outlined in the first whistleblower’s complaint.

According to Stephanopoulos, the second whistleblower has spoken with Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson about the allegations.

Zaid confirmed the report shortly afterward.

“I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team,” he tweeted. “They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against.”

He also confirmed that the second whistleblower does, in fact, have first hand knowledge of the situation.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported on the existence of a second whistleblower who was considering coming forward with a formal complaint.

Trump and his allies have tried to undermine the first whistleblower’s credibility on the basis that he or she did only had “second-hand” knowledge. However, first-hand knowledge is not a requirement to file a whistleblower complaint.

