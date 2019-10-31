Graham Plans To Hand Senate Judiciary Chairmanship Back To Grassley

Latest
By
|
October 31, 2019 4:28 p.m.
The next Congress is already shaping up to be different.

According to a Politico report Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will hand back the chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee back to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in the next Congress. Graham had taken over the Senate Judiciary earlier this year after Grassley left to head up the Senate Finance Committee.

That assumes Republicans maintain control of the upper chamber after the election. Graham has been one of President Trump’s staunchest allies in the Senate, though he hasn’t always been fully onboard team Trump.

Graham told Politico Thursday that when Grassley asked if he could return as the Senate Judiciary chair after his tenure on the Finance Committee was up, he said “absolutely.”

“Love Chuck Grassley. That’s the way the Senate works,” Graham told Politico. “He took the Finance Committee so I could be chairman, and he’ll come back and fill out his time, and I’ll come back, and somebody else will come along.”

Read Politico’s report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
