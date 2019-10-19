Graham Wants To ‘Make Trump Successful,’ But ‘Not At All Cost’

According to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), there’s a limit to his loyalty to President Donald Trump.

In a brief promo for the latest episode of Axios’ HBO show, Graham explains his relationship with Trump to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Listing off the people who had lost to Trump in 2016, Graham himself included, the Republican senator said he’s “chosen to be reflective” in the aftermath of Trump’s victory.

“I’ve chosen to try to find out how to make Trump successful,” Graham said. “But not at all cost.”

His comments are reflected in his vehement opposition to Trump’s removal of U.S. troops from Syria.

In an interview with televangelist Pat Robertson last week, Graham threatened to become Trump’s “worst nightmare” if he didn’t fix the chaos resulting from U.S. withdrawal in the region.

Watch the promo below:

