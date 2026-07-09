Graham Platner Drops Out of Maine Senate Race, Leaving Dems to Find Replacement

Embattled Maine Democrat Graham Platner dropped out of the Senate race Wednesday, giving Democrats less than a month to find a replacement.

He announced his decision in a video posted to social media.

“We believe for the movement to continue, it can’t be me and for that reason, we are suspending campaign operations,” he said.

He called for an “open” and “democratic” process to replace him. He also maintained that the sexual assault allegations against him are false, and implied that they stem from establishment opposition to his grassroots candidacy.

“We went toe to toe with one of the most entrenched political systems in the history of the world, and we won. We beat them on June 9th in overwhelming numbers,” he said, adding: “And now, they are not going to let us have it. Not if it’s me.”

Platner’s exit was all but assured after news broke that he had allegedly raped a woman, the last straw after months of scandals had already weakened his candidacy. Other potential entrants, including unsuccessful gubernatorial candidates Nirav Shah, Shenna Bellows and Troy Jackson, expressed interest in running earlier in the week.

Just before he posted the video, Maine Democrats published a statement:

“Today, the Maine Democratic Party held a meeting with over 100 state committee members who voted to hold a nominating convention to choose a new nominee if there is a vacancy to fill,” they said.

Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson said in a video posted Tuesday that the Platner camp was attempting to influence the party’s choice of replacement.

“We have repeatedly reiterated to Graham Platner’s team that they have no role in determining our next Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, nor in determining what this process looks like,” she said.

Platner had until Monday to drop out, and the state party has until July 27 to select his replacement.

None of those plans could be put into motion before Platner formally bowed out.

Pressure is on for the state party to find a suitable candidate among state politicians and also-rans, as Maine is a must-have for the party to win a Senate majority in either of the next two cycles.