Graham Worries Georgia’s Reopening Is ‘Going Too Fast Too Soon’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday expressed his concerns with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) decision to begin reopening businesses in the Peach State at the end of the month.

After tweeting that he backs South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s (R) announcement on Monday to begin reopening the state’s economy with “a focus on social distancing,” Graham then said he worries that Georgia is “going too fast too soon” and that what happens there will also affect his own state.

We respect Georgia's right to determine its own fate, but we are all in this together. What happens in Georgia will impact us in South Carolina. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 21, 2020

Kemp has received backlash from fellow Georgia politicians following his announcement on Monday to begin rolling back the state’s stay-at-home orders at the end of the month.

On Tuesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said that Kemp (R) had not given her or other state leaders a heads-up prior to his announcement the day before.

Georgia Democrat and former Kemp gubernatorial rival Stacey Abrams said that the governor’s move to reopen the state is “trying to push a false opening of the economy” and will risk putting more lives in danger.