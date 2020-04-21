Graham Worries Georgia’s Reopening Is ‘Going Too Fast Too Soon’

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers hi... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) MORE LESS
April 21, 2020 2:47 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday expressed his concerns with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) decision to begin reopening businesses in the Peach State at the end of the month.

After tweeting that he backs South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s (R) announcement on Monday to begin reopening the state’s economy with “a focus on social distancing,” Graham then said he worries that Georgia is “going too fast too soon” and that what happens there will also affect his own state.

Kemp has received backlash from fellow Georgia politicians following his announcement on Monday to begin rolling back the state’s stay-at-home orders at the end of the month.

On Tuesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said that Kemp (R) had not given her or other state leaders a heads-up prior to his announcement the day before.

Georgia Democrat and former Kemp gubernatorial rival Stacey Abrams said that the governor’s move to reopen the state is “trying to push a false opening of the economy” and will risk putting more lives in danger.

Comments
