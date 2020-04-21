Atlanta Mayor: Kemp Didn’t Warn Me Before He Allowed Businesses To Reopen

Latest
By
|
April 21, 2020 9:11 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said on Tuesday morning that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) hadn’t given her or other state leaders a heads-up when he announced he would let several businesses to resume operations.

“I have a great working relationship with our governor, but I did not speak with him before he made this announcement,” the mayor told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

According to Bottoms, Kemp also hadn’t told Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and “several leaders across the state” about his plans either.

“We really are at a loss,” she said. “And I am concerned as a mother and as the mayor of our capital city.”

Kemp asserted on Monday that “favorable data, enhanced testing and the approval of our health care officials” meant some businesses, such as salons and gyms, could reopen.

On Tuesday, Bottoms said she was “perplexed” by his decision.

“I look forward to having a better understanding of what his reasoning is,” the mayor said. “But as I look at the data and as I talk with our public health officials, I don’t see that it’s based on anything that’s logical.”

Watch Bottoms below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
