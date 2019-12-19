Graham Ambitiously Advises Trump To ‘Keep A Low Profile’ Amid Impeachment

Keep dreaming, senator.

Entangled in an impeachment process that will forever stain his legacy, President Donald Trump has been sending unhinged six-page screeds, firing off equally unhinged tweets in all-caps with multiple exclamation points, mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) teeth and attacking people’s deceased spouses.

Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who’s faithfully pledged to do everything he can to kill impeachment in the Senate, said the President should do, well, none of those things.

“He needs to be respectful of the process,” Graham told Politico on Thursday. “He can defend himself, he has a right to express his grievances but if I were him I would…keep a low profile.”