‘Should Be Off-Limits’: Dingell Reacts To Trump’s Suggestion That Her Husband’s In Hell

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reacted honestly to President Trump’s suggestion that her late husband — a World War II veteran and the longest serving member of congress — was in hell.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Debbie Dingell expressed that Trump’s remarks made her “healing much harder.” She appeared on CNN Thursday morning and corrected the record on her husband Rep. John Dingell (D-MI), who was buried in Arlington Cemetery because of his status as a World War II veteran.

“I’ve never taken a personal shot at this President. I think his family is off limits,” she said. “I think we should take a lesson from this and all respect each other period, in the broader — we need more civility in this country. Some things should be off limits. And you know what? We’re all human beings.”

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

Rep. Debbie Dingell on Trump's attack on her late husband: "I've never taken a personal shot at this President. I think his family is off-limits. I was very grateful … but John Dingell earned his burial … he's a World War II veteran, longest-serving member in the Congress" pic.twitter.com/w4VZHXRMZv — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 19, 2019

President Trump made the remark about the longtime Michigan congressman during his rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on Wednesday evening. The suggestion was met with some laughs, but mostly audible groans from the crowd.

Trump was ripping on Debbie Dingell for voting in favor of impeaching him on Wednesday evening. Recounting the conversation he claims he had with Debbie Dingell after her husband’s passing, Trump said that the congresswoman called and thanked him for allowing the normal state funeral proceedings to take place.

“She calls me up, ‘it’s the nicest thing that ever happened, thank you so much,'” Trump said, clearly mocking Debbie Dingell for being emotional about her husband’s death. “‘John would be so thrilled, he’s looking down he’d be so thrilled, thank you so much sir.’ I said, ‘that’s okay, don’t worry about it.’ Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know.”

Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans. pic.twitter.com/wsYfddNIA9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019

Debbie Dingell told CNN on Thursday morning that it was actually Trump who called her to tell her he would lower the flags to mark John Dingell’s passing.