Latest
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacts at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 17, 2019. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday refused Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer's framework on impeachment trial including testimony from four former and current White House senior officials, signaling that he wants the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to mirror that of Bill Clinton. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty)
1 hour ago
McConnell Plans To Mock Pelosi For Being ‘Too Afraid’ To Give ‘Shoddy Work’ To Senate
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Rep. Mark Meadows, (R-N.C), speaks to members of the media during a closed session on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was on Capitol Hill to testify to the committees for the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Meadows Won’t Seek Reelection, May Leave Mid-Term To Help Trump
4 hours ago
What Happens In The Senate Now That The House Has Impeached Trump

‘Should Be Off-Limits’: Dingell Reacts To Trump’s Suggestion That Her Husband’s In Hell

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump addresses his impeachment after learning how the vote in the House was divided during a Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in ... BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump addresses his impeachment after learning how the vote in the House was divided during a Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. While Trump spoke at the rally the House of Representatives voted, mostly along party lines, to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 19, 2019 9:37 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reacted honestly to President Trump’s suggestion that her late husband — a World War II veteran and the longest serving member of congress — was in hell.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Debbie Dingell expressed that Trump’s remarks made her “healing much harder.” She appeared on CNN Thursday morning and corrected the record on her husband Rep. John Dingell (D-MI), who was buried in Arlington Cemetery because of his status as a World War II veteran.

“I’ve never taken a personal shot at this President. I think his family is off limits,” she said. “I think we should take a lesson from this and all respect each other period, in the broader — we need more civility in this country. Some things should be off limits. And you know what? We’re all human beings.”

President Trump made the remark about the longtime Michigan congressman during his rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on Wednesday evening. The suggestion was met with some laughs, but mostly audible groans from the crowd.

Trump was ripping on Debbie Dingell for voting in favor of impeaching him on Wednesday evening. Recounting the conversation he claims he had with Debbie Dingell after her husband’s passing, Trump said that the congresswoman called and thanked him for allowing the normal state funeral proceedings to take place.

“She calls me up, ‘it’s the nicest thing that ever happened, thank you so much,'” Trump said, clearly mocking Debbie Dingell for being emotional about her husband’s death. “‘John would be so thrilled, he’s looking down he’d be so thrilled, thank you so much sir.’ I said, ‘that’s okay, don’t worry about it.’ Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know.”

Debbie Dingell told CNN on Thursday morning that it was actually Trump who called her to tell her he would lower the flags to mark John Dingell’s passing.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: