Gosar Tweets – And Quickly Deletes – Support For Trump Call To Terminate Parts Of Constitution

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his support for former President Donald Trump’s unhinged call to terminate parts of the Constitution and “rescind” the 2020 election.

“I support and agree with the former President,” Gosar wrote in a Twitter post that included a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social rant. “Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure.”

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, endorses Donald Trump’s call for “termination” of constitutional provisions to rescind the 2020 election after the former president was legitimately defeated. pic.twitter.com/cM2tiBR0tg — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 7, 2022

Shortly after, he deleted the post.

Gosar appears to have deleted this: https://t.co/tHlSiKcchI — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 7, 2022

This comes days after Trump posted the bizarre and unheard of claims on his bootleg Twitter platform Truth Social calling for certain parts of the Constitution to be terminated so he can be reinstated as president.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote.

He then pushed his false claims that the 2020 presidential elections were fraudulent. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he wrote.

Most Republicans haven’t touched Trump’s bombastic remarks with a 10-foot pole and the ones that have weighed in have had nothing remotely positive to say about it.

“Well, I think you take an oath to the Constitution, you don’t take it provisionally,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), according to NBC News. “And I can’t imagine that a former president would make that statement.”

“I don’t know why anybody would say something like that, certainly not an ex-president,” added Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). “I think that’s irresponsible.”

And Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) took an even bolder stance saying the Republican Party has historically been “the party of the Constitution,” which puts Trump’s comments into conflict with being a Republican.

“When President Trump says he wants to suspend the Constitution, he goes from being MAGA to being RINO,” said Romney.

Democratic lawmakers quickly slammed Gosar for the tweet, which appears to have been up for no more than 90 minutes.

“Kevin McCarthy wants to kick me off the Intelligence Committee and put Paul Gosar back on his committees,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tweeted. “Paul Gosar wants to terminate the Constitution.”

“Like all of us who serve in Congress, Paul Gosar swore an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,’” wrote Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) in a separate tweet. “Gosar is plainly betraying that oath.”