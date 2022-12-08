Gosar Deleted Anti-Constitution Tweet Because ‘Low IQ People’ Were Unable To Comprehend It

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spokesman Anthony Foti claims that bad-faith actors and “low IQ people” were “unable to comprehend” Gosar’s Wednesday tweet — supporting former President Donald Trump’s unhinged call to terminate the Constitution — prompting the Arizona lawmaker to delete his post.

“No one in Congress has fought for Constitutional values more than Congressman Gosar,” Foti told Business Insider. “He is known as a strict constitutionalist for good reason. He has a decade of votes proving that.”

“President Trump has reissued his statement to clarify what he meant,” he continued. “Those who claim either Trump or Congressman Gosar don’t believe in the Constitution are acting in bad faith or are low IQ people unable to comprehend our language and our actions.”

Foti’s statement comes after Gosar took to Twitter to announce his support for Trump’s Truth Social rant calling for the termination of the Constitution and to “rescind” the 2020 election. “I support and agree with the former President,” Gosar wrote in the Twitter post in question which he deleted shortly after. “Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure.”

Gosar appears to have deleted this: https://t.co/tHlSiKcchI — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 7, 2022

Gosar’s account even liked supportive quote tweets of and replies to the now-deleted tweet.

The Arizona Republican’s tweet came after Trump posted an unhinged screed calling for the Constitution to be terminated so Trump can be reinstated as president.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote Saturday.

Trump did receive widespread backlash for his bizarre and unheard of comments — including from several GOP figures, like Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). But most Republican lawmakers stayed silent following Gosar’s short-lived tweet.

While others in her caucus have not weighed in, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took to Twitter to openly criticize her colleague for his support of Trump’s demands. She called out Gosar for his statement and called on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) — who is currently quarreling with the House Freedom Caucus over his bid for speaker — to condemn former President Trump.

“@GOPLeader – Did you see this tweet before ⁦@RepGosar deleted it?” she asked in a Wednesday afternoon tweet. “Time to condemn Trump yet?”

This is certainly not the first time Cheney’s stood up against those in her caucus or called on McCarthy to take a stronger stance against Trump.

Just last week, Cheney took to Twitter, publicly asking the California Republican to condemn “Donald Trump for meeting with white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, the pro-Putin leader of the America First Political Action Conference.”