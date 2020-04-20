Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 12: Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, arrives to testify during the House Budget Committee hearing on “The President's 2021 Budget,” in Cannon Building on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
WH Orders Federal Agencies To Get Ready For The Return Of Workers In Offices
Coronavirus-Caused Furloughs Hit Shuttered Colleges, Large And Small
WHO Chief: The ‘Worst’ Of Coronavirus Is Still Ahead Of Us

GOP Moving ‘Full Steam Ahead’ With Plans To Hold Convention Amid Outbreak

Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee, speaks during a session at CPAC 2019 on February 28, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
April 20, 2020 3:44 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Monday that the GOP is moving forward with its original plans for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are full steam ahead planning a traditional convention,” McDaniel told reporters, according to CNN.

She said the party and convention leadership “do not think at this time” that there is a need to shift to a plan B, “but of course, we will monitor circumstances and adjust accordingly.”

Given that the convention is scheduled to begin on August 24, McDaniel said that the party still has until early July to decide if it’ll hold a regular convention or “something scaled back.”

Either way, the GOP leader said, the event will still be held in-person.

“Those are the bylaws of the RNC and so currently, going forward, we’re planning on a full-scale convention,” she told reporters.

The convention is scheduled to be held August 24 to 27.

The Democratic National Convention, which had been scheduled for July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee, was delayed to the week of August 17 in response to public health officials’ warnings against large events with huge crowds, which are ripe for spreading infection during the pandemic.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
