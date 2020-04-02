Latest
Democratic National Convention Delayed A Month Due To COVID-19

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tim Kaine reveals his party's new logo and Web site during an event in the Jack Morton Auditorium on the campus of George Washington University September 15, 2010. (Photo by Chi... Democratic National Committee Chairman Tim Kaine reveals his party's new logo and Web site during an event in the Jack Morton Auditorium on the campus of George Washington University September 15, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 2, 2020 12:11 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmones announced on Thursday that the 2020 convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin would be postponed from its original mid-July date as a safety measure against COVID-19 outbreak.

Solmones told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the convention will be held on the week of August 17 instead.

“After a great deal of scenario planning and giving thought to how it is this event can have the greatest impact in the electoral process and the greatest impact in terms of what we can bring to Milwaukee, we felt the best decision, not knowing all the answers, was to delay this,” he said.

Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend the massive event, which was scheduled to run from July 13 to 16.

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said earlier this week that it was “hard to envision” convention organizers sticking to that timetable.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
