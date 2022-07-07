GOP Rep. Lesko Tries To Clean Up That Weird Remark About Shooting Her Grandkids

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) can’t believe people were freaking out about her declaring from the House floor that she would shoot her own grandkids to protect them.

Technically, that is exactly what she said as she was criticizing a gun control bill on Wednesday: “I would do anything — anything — to protect my five grandchildren, including, as a last resort, shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.”

It is … pretty clear that the Arizona Republican misspoke and did not openly announce a willingness to gun down her grandkids. But her seemingly unambiguous wording instantly prompted clips of the moment to go viral online.

Several hours later, an indignant Lesko apparently sought to clarify her remark, without actually clarifying much of anything other than saying she didn’t want to hurt the grandkids.

“It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go!” the GOP lawmaker tweeted. “They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous!”

Let’s roll the tape!

This one takes an unexpected turn.



Rep. Debbie Lesko: “I would do anything — anything — to protect my five grandchildren, including, as a last resort, shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.”pic.twitter.com/Lc73uNG2Aw — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 6, 2022

The bill Lesko was attacking during her floor speech was the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would establish a nationwide “red flag” law to empower law enforcement to temporarily seize firearms from people deemed to be a danger to themselves and others.