Lawyer Has To Clarify Giuliani Joke About Getting Thrown Under The Bus By Trump

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 13: William Taylor, the senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, holds up a copy of the the transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Trump in Longworth Building on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
November 14, 2019 3:20 p.m.
If Rudy Giuliani, a central figure in the impeachment probe into President Trump, is going to keep talking to the media, at least he’s now letting his lawyer chaperone him.

The lawyer, Robert Costello, who Giuliani only hired last week, felt the need to interject when Giuliani was asked by the Guardian about speculation that he may be sacrificed in order to protect Trump.

Asked if he was worried that Trump might “throw” him “under the bus, Giuliani said, “I’m not.”

“But I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid,” he said with a laugh, according to the Guardian. This prompted his lawyer to interject.

“He’s joking,” said Costello, who, according to the Guardian, was dialed in on the call.

As several witnesses have identified Giuliani as the leader of the Ukraine pressure campaign that the House is investigating, some Republicans have sought to distance Trump from the effort and blame Giuliani — Trump’s personal lawyer — for going rogue.

Giuliani has described his Ukraine endeavors as being part of the defense of his client.

He has also pushed back on past attempts to paint him as a solo actor. Back in September, he bragged that he had a “nice little trail” of texts with a U.S. diplomat that he said showed that the State Department approved of his Ukraine efforts.

“I’m going to use them to protect myself if and when I need them,” he said then.

 

 

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
