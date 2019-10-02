Subway Ad Hits Rudy Where It Hurts: His Hometown

The unraveling of Rudy Giuliani hasn’t gone unnoticed in his hometown.

According to a Daily News report Tuesday, a satirical New York City subway ad featuring President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer — who is increasingly facing scrutiny over his globe-trotting effort to dig up fabricated dirt on the President’s personal political enemies — was spotted on at least one A train subway car as of Tuesday afternoon.

The ad pokes fun at Giuliani’s “back-channel deals,” cable news appearances, lack of shame and willingness to work for free. It also includes a link to “CrazyRudyLaw.com” and a phone number that leads to a voicemail of a male voice mocking Trump’s lawyer.

Listen to the satirical voicemail below:

On Monday, House Democrats subpoenaed Giuliani seeking documents related to key figures in Giuliani’s efforts, as well as materials related to the withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and records related to Trump’s calls with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Multiple reports confirmed Tuesday that Giuliani decided to lawyer up with a former Watergate prosecutor in the wake of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.