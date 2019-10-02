Subway Ad Hits Rudy Where It Hurts: His Hometown

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 ... NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 2, 2019 5:47 pm
The unraveling of Rudy Giuliani hasn’t gone unnoticed in his hometown.

According to a Daily News report Tuesday, a satirical New York City subway ad featuring President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer — who is increasingly facing scrutiny over his globe-trotting effort to dig up fabricated dirt on the President’s personal political enemies — was spotted on at least one A train subway car as of Tuesday afternoon.

View this post on Instagram

Need a lawyer? Call CRAZY RUDY!

A post shared by @ tglnyc on

The ad pokes fun at Giuliani’s “back-channel deals,” cable news appearances, lack of shame and willingness to work for free. It also includes a link to “CrazyRudyLaw.com” and a phone number that leads to a voicemail of a male voice mocking Trump’s lawyer.

Listen to the satirical voicemail below:

On Monday, House Democrats subpoenaed Giuliani seeking documents related to key figures in Giuliani’s efforts, as well as materials related to the withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and records related to Trump’s calls with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Multiple reports confirmed Tuesday that Giuliani decided to lawyer up with a former Watergate prosecutor in the wake of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
