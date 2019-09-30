Latest
6 mins ago
Poll: Public Approval For Impeachment Grew 10 Points In Less Than A Week
8 mins ago
GOP Senators Ask DOJ If They’re Probing Link Between Ukraine And Clinton
57 mins ago
Trump: ‘We’re Trying To Find Out About A Whistleblower’

House Dems Subpoena Giuliani For Ukraine Docs

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives to campaign for Republican Senate hopeful Mike Braun on November 3, 2018 in Franklin Township, Indiana. Braun is locked in a tight... FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives to campaign for Republican Senate hopeful Mike Braun on November 3, 2018 in Franklin Township, Indiana. Braun is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 30, 2019 4:02 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Democrats subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, on Monday, seeking documents related to his recent endeavors in Ukraine seeking dirt on a Trump political rival.

The subpoena was the latest step taken in the House’s quick-moving impeachment inquiry into efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

The subpoena seeks documents related to a number of key figures in Giuliani’s efforts, as well as materials related to the withholding of U.S. assistance to Ukraine and records related to Trump’s calls with Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

The lawmakers are demanding the documents by October 15.

Read the subpoena letter and its accompanying list of requested documents.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: