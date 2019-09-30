House Dems Subpoena Giuliani For Ukraine Docs

House Democrats subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, on Monday, seeking documents related to his recent endeavors in Ukraine seeking dirt on a Trump political rival.

The subpoena was the latest step taken in the House’s quick-moving impeachment inquiry into efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

The subpoena seeks documents related to a number of key figures in Giuliani’s efforts, as well as materials related to the withholding of U.S. assistance to Ukraine and records related to Trump’s calls with Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

The lawmakers are demanding the documents by October 15.

Read the subpoena letter and its accompanying list of requested documents.