Giuliani Says He Won’t Comply With Congressional Subpoena

Testing Congress’ oversight powers, Rudy Giuliani announced Tuesday that he does not intend to comply with the congressional subpoena and will “see what happens” if the committees decide to enforce it.

He added to ABC News that he is no longer retaining attorney Jon Sale and that he’ll get a new lawyer if Congress does try to force his compliance.

Sale sent a letter about the subpoena on Giuliani’s behalf before the two parted ways:

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer has sent a letter to Congress saying he doesn’t intend to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents. Here’s the letter: https://t.co/QXln8b9phS pic.twitter.com/Bwb6jkLWox — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 15, 2019

The subpoena was sent by Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) in late September.

Giuliani said previously that he’d leave it up to President Donald Trump to decide if he could comply with the subpoena or not.

Giuliani was a major player in the pressure campaign to force Ukrainian officials to take up fake allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Giuliani’s actions are also the subject of a criminal investigation; two of his associates were arrested last week on campaign finance charges.