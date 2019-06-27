Latest
news

Rep. Gaetz Vows To Press Charges Against Woman Who Threw Milkshake At Him

UNITED STATES - MAY 8: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is seen during a House Judiciary Committee markup in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, to vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the unredacted Mueller report to the committee. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
June 27, 2019 6:48 pm

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is feeling frosty toward the person who hurled a milkshake at him earlier this month.

Gaetz on Thursday declared via Twitter that he was going to “press charges” against Amanda Leigh Kondrat’yev, the woman who allegedly threw the milkshake. The lawmaker’s tweet included a clip of his Wednesday appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show, during which Gaetz compared the incident to a cocktail bar employee recently spitting on Eric Trump.

“If there are no consequences, then maybe it’s me getting hit with a drink one time, but what if it’s a member of my staff and what if instead of a drink, it’s acid or urine, or something else like that?” the Florida Republican asked Hannity. “So I think it’s really important we send a message that we as conservatives have a right to their views just like anyone else has a right to their views, and we’re not backing down from anybody.”

“People that behave this way should face the consequences before a court,” Gaetz continued.

The conservative legislator was the first American politician to suffer a British trend of far-right figures getting doused in milkshake, including Brexiteer Nigel Farage.

