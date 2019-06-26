Latest
Chicago Cocktail Bar Employee Taken Into Custody For Spitting On Eric Trump

June 26, 2019 7:40 am

The President’s son might need an extra shower today.

An employee at the upscale Aviary cocktail bar in Chicago’s West Loop was taken into Secret Service custody Tuesday night for allegedly spitting on Eric Trump, according to NBC Chicago.

Chicago police responded to the incident and assisted the Secret Service, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson.

Trump confirmed the incident during an interview with Breitbart Tuesday evening, calling it a “disgusting” act by someone with “emotional problems.”

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Trump told Breitbart. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Trump did not press charges, Breitbart reported.

