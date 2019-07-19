Ousted Official Presented With ‘Iowa Needs Tupac’ T-Shirt

Ex-Iowa Department of Human Services official Jerry Foxhoven may or may not have been fired due to his unwavering devotion to Tupac — but at least he now has new merch.

Employees at t-shirt printing store Raygun created a garment in the former official’s honor: a black shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Iowa needs Tupac.”

in Des Moines, Mike and Mikey present the first Iowa Needs Tupac shirt off the press to none other than Jerry Foxhoven. #raygun #TupacFridays https://t.co/sRPmscDPws pic.twitter.com/ykwedIktow — RAYGUN (@RAYGUNshirts) July 19, 2019

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is maintaining that Foxhoven’s musical enthusiasm was not the reason for his ouster, but one of “a lot of factors.”