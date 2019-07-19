Latest
news

Ousted Official Presented With ‘Iowa Needs Tupac’ T-Shirt

By
July 19, 2019 2:44 pm

Ex-Iowa Department of Human Services official Jerry Foxhoven may or may not have been fired due to his unwavering devotion to Tupac — but at least he now has new merch.

Employees at t-shirt printing store Raygun created a garment in the former official’s honor: a black shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Iowa needs Tupac.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is maintaining that Foxhoven’s musical enthusiasm was not the reason for his ouster, but one of “a lot of factors.”

