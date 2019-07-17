Latest
Iowa Official Ousted After Bombarding Staffers With His Tupac Obsession

By
July 17, 2019 12:05 pm

Picture the Iowa Department of Human Services director rollin’.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that 66-year-old Jerry Foxhoven was asked to resign after repeatedly declaring his unwavering dedication to ’90s rapper Tupac and his music during work hours.

During his two-year tenure, the Tupac super-fan held “Tupac Fridays” in his office, handed out Tupac-themed cookies on his 65th birthday (some of which were decorated with the words “Thug life”) and regularly traded Tupac lyrics with staffers.

The AP got ahold of all of Foxhaven’s work emails that he’d sent containing the words “Tupac” or “2Pac.”

They reached 350 pages.

These are a few examples of the emails, courtesy of NPR reporter Tim Mak:

After Foxhaven sent an email to all 4,300 DHS employees last month telling them to listen to Tupac’s songs in honor of the late rapper’s birthday, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) apparently had had enough.

Though Reynolds’ office wouldn’t confirm or deny to the AP whether the email was what led to Foxhoven’s ouster, Reynolds had asked the Iowa official to resign a day after he sent the email.

Keep ya head up, Foxhoven. Life goes on, and only God can judge you.

