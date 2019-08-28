Several Fox News Analysts Remind Trump They Don’t Work For Him

Some Fox News analysts hit back at President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he complained that the right-wing network “isn’t working for us anymore.”

“The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet,” Trump ranted amid a series of tweets accusing Fox of “heavily promoting” Democrats. “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!

“Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you,” Brit Hume, the network’s senior political analyst, shot back via Twitter.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson echoed Hume a few minutes later.

“We don’t work for you,” he tweeted.

Though Trump frequently praises Fox while bashing what he considers to be “fake news” from other outlets, the president’s relationship with his favorite news channel has been souring lately. He’s complained several times this month alone about either Fox host Shep Smith’s coverage or the network showing unflattering poll numbers.