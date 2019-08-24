Latest
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, with son Nathan Davis, a deputy clerk, reads a statement to the press outside the Rowan County Courthouse on Sept. 14, 2015 in Morehead, Ky. Davis did not interfere with marriage licenses issued after she returned to work. (Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)
4 hours ago
Fed Appeals Court Rules Kim Davis Can Be Sued Over Gay Marriage License Refusals
4 hours ago
DOJ Asks Appeals Court To Reconsider Ban On Trump Blocking People On Twitter
6 hours ago
Trump Was Just Being Sarcastic About Thinking He’s The ‘Chosen One,’ Okay?
news 2020 Elections

Trump Lumps Fox News’ Polling In With All His Favorite ‘Fake News’ Enemies

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
August 24, 2019 10:29 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump has been growing increasingly agitated with the network that he apparently feels should function as his personal mouthpiece.

In a tweet on Friday night, Trump retweeted his own tweet with a graphic showing his approval rating at 51 percent, saying all the other polls from AP, CNN, NBC and “as always, Fox” were “phony.”

Trump’s main vexation with the network stems from their polling, which has steadily logged him as having low electability against top 2020 Democrats.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: