Trump Lumps Fox News’ Polling In With All His Favorite ‘Fake News’ Enemies

President Trump has been growing increasingly agitated with the network that he apparently feels should function as his personal mouthpiece.

In a tweet on Friday night, Trump retweeted his own tweet with a graphic showing his approval rating at 51 percent, saying all the other polls from AP, CNN, NBC and “as always, Fox” were “phony.”

Trump’s main vexation with the network stems from their polling, which has steadily logged him as having low electability against top 2020 Democrats.