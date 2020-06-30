Fox Host Urges Trump To Wear A Mask: ‘MAGA Should Now Stand For Masks Are Great Again’

Latest
Fox anchor Steve Doocy interviews Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt during "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Studios on March 10, 2020 in New York City.
By
|
June 30, 2020 10:22 a.m.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy implored President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning to start wearing a mask in public, marking another instance in which a conservative pushed back on Trump’s refusal to do so.

During an interview with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Doocy asserted that Trump, who more likely than not was watching “Fox and Friends” at that very moment, would “set a good example” by wearing a mask.

“He’d be a good role model,” the Fox News host said. “I don’t see any downside to the President wearing a mask in public.”

Doocy emphasized his point again near the end of the interview.

“I think by wearing masks, you can keep the economy open,” Doocy said. “And closing things are the last thing anybody wants to do.”

“MAGA should now stand for ‘Masks Are Great Again,'” he joked.

More and more Republicans are breaking from Trump as he continues to flout health officials’ guidelines on facial coverings amid COVID-19.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and various GOP governors have all boosted the importance of wearing masks.

Watch Doocy below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
