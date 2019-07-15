Former ‘Fox And Friends’ Host Runs Away To Portugal While Getting Sued For Fraud

Clayton Morris, a former host on “Fox and Friends,” has moved to Portugal with his wife as they both face more than two dozen lawsuits for allegedly defrauding investors.

According to the Indianapolis Star, real estate investors are suing Morris for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme in Indianapolis with his investment company, Morris Invest.

Prosecutors haven’t filed criminal charges against Morris, who left left Fox News in September 2017.

Natali Morris, Clayton’s wife and a former MSNBC host, claimed on her blog that her husband was being given “a disproportionate amount of blame” and that his business partner was the one at fault.

She also insisted that “we have not run from anything.”

The investors aren’t convinced.

“In my clients’ opinion, innocent people don’t flee the country,” said Jynell Berkshire, a real estate attorney who is representing several of the plaintiffs in the suit.