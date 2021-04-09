Gohmert And TX GOP Chair Allen West Slated To Join QAnon Celebs At Dallas Conference

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Texas GOP chair Allen West will brush shoulders with such QAnon luminaries as Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell at a conference in Dallas over Memorial Day weekend.

Gohmert, an avid peddler of the election fraud lie, has voted against a resolution in the House denouncing the QAnon conspiracy theory. West recently presided over a change in the state party’s slogan to “we are the storm,” a fairly blatant nod to the last judgement-like event QAnon believers think is coming, which will reinstate former President Donald Trump and leave prominent Democrats imprisoned or even executed.

The conference, called the “For God & Country Patriots Roundup,” will take place at the Gilley’s Dallas event venue and the Omni Hotel.

The organizers of the conference, who announced the event on Andre Popa’s “Who’s A Badass Show,” are John Sabal and his partner, who goes only by Amy. Sabal has reportedly denied that the event is a QAnon conference, though he wore a hat emblazoned with the QAnon motto “where we go one, we go all,” clipped with a Q-shaped pin while promoting it. Sabal’s social media handles — on platforms such as Telegram, after he was booted from more mainstream social media sites like Facebook and Twitter — are variations of “QAnon John” and “QAnon storm.”

The advertisement for the event itself is also branded with the QAnon motto, part of wild west-themed trailer backed by rock music that makes generous use of the word “patriot.” The end of the video features a cowboy-outfitted Trump photoshopped onto a horse, though the former president is not part of the event.



Sabal and Amy took on reverent tones as they announced their guests on Popa’s online show. Sabal pounded out a drumroll on the table as the two announced that Powell and Flynn would be participating.

“I’m beyond honored,” Sabal said, shaking his head. “I don’t even have the words for it.”

Also included in the lineup is George Papadopolous, described as a “deep state target,” Juanita Broaddrick, who accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 and minor celebrities from viral MAGA moments, including Erica Kious, the owner of the salon where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got her hair done without a mask earlier in the pandemic.

“Although this has been a time of uncertainty for many, it is also a time of excitement as we witness political history being made before our eyes,” the event site reads. “What better time and place to get together to fellowship and celebrate with your Patriot family?!? We feel it couldn’t be a better time, so saddle up and join us in beautiful Dallas this Memorial Day weekend!”

Regular tickets are $500, and VIP tickets — which include a meet-and-greet with all the speakers — are $1,000.

A petition opposing the event — called “Say No to The Qanon Con Memorial Day Weekend!” — has garnered around 1,700 signatures as of Friday, which emphasizes the fact that the Omni Hotel is owned by the city of Dallas.

Popa ended his show with a prayer to bless the event and speakers, in an odd mix of QAnon and Christianity. “Where we go one, we go all, in Jesus’ name,” he prayed to a chorus of “Amen”s from Sabal and Amy.

It won’t be the perfect QAnon event, though, as Sabal admitted they couldn’t bag a big community A-lister.

“Kid Rock seems to be booked,” he sighed.