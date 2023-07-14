Latest
5 hours ago
Judge Declines To ‘Flippantly’ Rule From The Bench, So Iowa’s New Abortion Ban Now Takes Effect
10 hours ago
Eli Crane Refers To Black People As ‘Colored People’ During A House Floor Debate
10 hours ago
Democratic Women Vets In House Express ‘Shock’ That So Few Republicans Voted Against Abortion Amendment 

5th Circuit Panel Temporarily Pauses Order Blocking Government From Flagging Social Media Misinformation

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
July 14, 2023 3:26 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A panel of 5th Circuit judges granted the Biden administration’s request for an administrative stay of a widely panned lower court decision that blocked wide swaths of the government from flagging misinformation to the companies that operate social media sites. 

The stay will last “until further orders of the court.” The panel also expedited oral arguments, and punted the decision on whether to grant a stay pending appeal to the merits panel that will hear them. 

The lower court judge, Donald Trump appointee Judge Terry Doughty, had ruled that government officials flagging potentially dangerous social media posts — largely about COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories — was a violation of the First Amendment. 

He denied the government’s stay requests — saying that the injury to those being “censored” was far greater than the government’s — and the Justice Department immediately took its case to the 5th circuit. 

Using unusually harsh language, the DOJ wrote that Doughty’s ruling “reflects numerous legal errors” and that its scope is an “abuse of discretion.” It also asked that, at the very least, the relief be constrained to the named parties in the suit so as to not affect the “vast universe of government actions lacking any connection to plaintiffs.”

Doughty, a consistently anti-Biden administration judge, had referred to the administration’s attempt to restrict COVID-19 misinformation as “Orwellian” and “dystopian” in his original ruling. He rehashed some of those examples of government “censorship” in his denial of the stay request. 

His ruling is the latest example of right-wing judges taking advantage of nationwide relief to set government policy.

Read the order here:

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: