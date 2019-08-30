Eric Trump Hits Back At Ex-Canadian PM Rooting For Hurricane To Hit Mar-a-Lago

Eric Trump didn’t take a former Canadian prime minister’s hopes of Hurricane Dorian barreling down on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort lightly.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell tweeted Wednesday that she was “rooting for a direct hit” on the infamous Trump property in Palm Beach, Florida.

I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago! https://t.co/cA14KQvjpC — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 28, 2019

Campbell defended her tweet the next day by saying it was “snark” and that Trump should tackle climate change.

As there are in Puerto Rico- sorry you don’t get snark- but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable! Wd also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip! — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 29, 2019

Two days after Campbell’s initial tweet, Eric Trump responded by tweeting that the Trump family is “rooting for the safety” of people and businesses in Florida.

Our family is rooting for the safety of millions of homes, businesses, families and wonderful people in a great State of Florida. #Classless Former Canadian prime minister roots for Dorian to hit Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/LxV77OZ82p — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 30, 2019

Dorian is forecasted to make landfall Monday somewhere between southern Georgia and the Florida Keys.

Trump announced during a press conference Thursday that he is canceling his trip to Poland this weekend as Dorian approaches Florida.

Campbell has become known for her jabs at Trump, which include calling him a “motherfucker” and a “sexual predator.” Campbell’s short-lived tenure as Canada’s first female prime minister in 1993 lasted only four months.