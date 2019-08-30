Latest
Eric Trump Hits Back At Ex-Canadian PM Rooting For Hurricane To Hit Mar-a-Lago

August 30, 2019 10:58 am
Eric Trump didn’t take a former Canadian prime minister’s hopes of Hurricane Dorian barreling down on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort lightly.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell tweeted Wednesday that she was “rooting for a direct hit” on the infamous Trump property in Palm Beach, Florida.

Campbell defended her tweet the next day by saying it was “snark” and that Trump should tackle climate change.

Two days after Campbell’s initial tweet, Eric Trump responded by tweeting that the Trump family is “rooting for the safety” of people and businesses in Florida.

Dorian is forecasted to make landfall Monday somewhere between southern Georgia and the Florida Keys.

Trump announced during a press conference Thursday that he is canceling his trip to Poland this weekend as Dorian approaches Florida.

Campbell has become known for her jabs at Trump, which include calling him a “motherfucker” and a “sexual predator.” Campbell’s short-lived tenure as Canada’s first female prime minister in 1993 lasted only four months.

