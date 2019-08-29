Trump Cancels Poland Trip As Hurricane Dorian Approaches Florida

President Donald Trump announced during a press conference Thursday that he is canceling his trip to Poland this weekend as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.

Trump will instead send Vice President Mike Pence in his place.

“Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane,” Trump said during an appearance in the White House Rose Garden with Pence.

Bloomberg News first reported the news Thursday.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strike Florida’s east coast by Monday. The storm avoided a direct hit on Puerto Rico earlier this week as it headed north toward the mainland U.S.