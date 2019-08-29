Latest
2 hours ago
Ohio Agrees To Let Ballots Of Certain Purged Voters Count In Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
That Stirring War Story Biden Tells On The Campaign Trail? WaPo Reports It’s Not True
2 hours ago
Report: Gillibrand Campaign Insiders Felt Franken Resignation Foiled Her Bid
news

Trump Cancels Poland Trip As Hurricane Dorian Approaches Florida

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 29, 2019 4:29 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump announced during a press conference Thursday that he is canceling his trip to Poland this weekend as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.

Trump will instead send Vice President Mike Pence in his place.

“Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane,” Trump said during an appearance in the White House Rose Garden with Pence.

Bloomberg News first reported the news Thursday.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strike Florida’s east coast by Monday. The storm avoided a direct hit on Puerto Rico earlier this week as it headed north toward the mainland U.S.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: